Wage boost planned for Amazon Daventry employees this festive season

Workers at Daventry's Amazon depot will see their minimum wage rise this November in a move that will affect 37,000 people nationwide.

The multi-national online firm has announced it is increasing the minimum amount it pays all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, starting next month.

It means employees of the Royal Oak Way-based Amazon depot will see their minimum wage rise from £8.75 to £9.50 an hour.

London workers will get £10.50 an hour under the new measures, a rise of 30p on the current rate.

UK Country manager for Amazon, Doug Curr, said: “We’re excited to announce Amazon is raising our minimum wage for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary UK employees—effective November 1.

“This will impact more than 37,000 employees across the country, resulting in higher pay for them and their families.”

Amazon was named one of the top UK companies for both attracting and retaining talent, according to LinkedIn’s 2018 Top Attractors list.

It was also named the Most Popular Graduate Recruiter in Retail Award at the UK Target Jobs Graduate Awards 2018.