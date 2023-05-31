Voice for Victim and Witnesses in Northamptonshire Awarded National Quality Mark

Voice for Victims and Witnesses is a service commissioned by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner of Northamptonshire, Stephen Mold, to provide independent support and information to anybody who resides in Northamptonshire that has been a victim of crime - regardless of whether they have chosen to make a report to the police or not - and anyone affected by a serious road traffic incident.

The Victims Choice Quality Mark has been awarded by Supporting Justice CIC in recognition of the “high standards of care and support offered” and the way in which staff made people feel “valued and listened to”.

David Kenyon the lead assessor said: “Voice Northants provides an excellent service and a high standard of victim care. There is a strong and supportive culture among management and staff and clients are at the heart of all the organisation delivers.

“We found a high level of collaboration and a willingness to deliver a comprehensive and inclusive support service to those who needed it. Partner organisations work well with Voice and hold the organisation in high regard.

“Our assessment shows a service dedicated to continuous improvement and a determination to support victims of crime to cope and recover.”

The Victims Choice Quality Mark is an independent assessment of the quality of the service provided to victims and witnesses. It is designed to provide confidence to those who may need to access the service in the future and to help commissioners determine if their resources are being targeted and spent effectively.

Fiona Campbell CEO of Voice said: “I am delighted that the work we do has been recognised by Victims Choice Quality Mark, our achievement is due to the dedication of our staff who strive to provide the very best service to victims/survivors of crime in Northamptonshire.”

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “It means so much to me to receive this endorsement of my service, Voice for Victims and Witnesses. I know the staff go above and beyond, every day, to support people who need their help, and I am very proud to receive the Victims Choice Quality Mark because of their work.