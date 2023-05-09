Voi e-scooter rider needed hospital treatment after hit and run on main Northampton road

A Voi e-scooter rider was left needing hospital treatment after a hit and run on a main Northampton road.

The incident happened on April 28 at around 10pm in Kettering Road when the rider was hit from behind. The car driver did not stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was riding a Voi e-scooter northbound along the A5123 Kettering Road, in Kingsley Park, Northampton.

A man was left needing hospital treatment after a car knocked him off a Voi e-scooter.

“As he approached the turn-off for Morrisons and the junction with Beech Avenue, the rider was struck from behind by a vehicle, causing him to fall from the e-scooter and sustain facial and leg injuries which required hospital treatment.

“The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision did not stop, continuing northbound along Kettering Road. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured hatchback style car.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad