Hotel and wedding venue between Northampton and Wellingborough damaged by blaze overnight

A blaze has severely damaged the Aviator Hotel between Wellingborough and Northampton overnight.

Up to 30 firefighters rushed to the popular wedding and conference venue, at Sywell Aerodrome, just before midnight on Thursday (March 3).

There are no reports of injuries although a spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue said crews remain in attendance and Wellingborough Road will be shut between Holcot Lane and Glebe Road for most of Friday morning.

The Aviator is a unique hotel set in a historic 1930s Art Deco building which was once a clubhouse and officers' mess, located on the edge of the airfield.

It also features a collection of original Sywell memorabilia from early aviation days.