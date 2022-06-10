VIDEO: Police called to incident in busy Northampton road - motorists warned to avoid area

Police are currently dealing with an incident on a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police released a statement at 5.20pm today (Friday) saying they have been called to Towcester Road in Far Cotton.

Officers said multiple roads between Mereway and Gloucester Avenue have been closed while the incident is ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Northants Police are currently dealing with an incident in the area of Towcester Road resulting in road closures between Mereway and Gloucester Avenue. Please avoid the area if possible. Thanks for your understanding.”

Chronicle and Echo went down to the scene at 7.30pm and saw police still have the road taped off from the Gloucester Avenue junction to the roundabout at Tesco Extra, with officers investigating the area next to Towcester Road Cemetery.

Chronicle and Echo has contacted Northamptonshire Police for an update.

More to come as and when we get it.

The scene of the incident outside Towcester Road Cemetery, Far Cotton at 7.30pm on Friday (June 10)