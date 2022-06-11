Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s riding a Voi scooter was hospitalised after colliding with a Vauxhall Mokka on a busy Northampton road.

Northamptonshire Police said the serious collision happened in Towcester Road, Northampton, near the Mereway roundabout on Friday (June 10).

A police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened at about 4.45pm on Friday, June 10, when a gold Vauxhall Mokka was in collision with a Voi electric scooter.

“The rider of the scooter, a woman in her 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or either vehicle prior to the incident.

“Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, email [email protected] or call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Please quote incident number 22000332465.”