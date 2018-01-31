VIDEO: Police appeal after 14-year-old boy shot in Wellingborough

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Wellingborough.

The boy was shot after being confronted by three men with their faces covered in what police have described as a 'targeted' attack.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Sunday (January 28) when the boy was walking along an alleyway leading into Minerva Way.

He was confronted by three men who threatened him before shooting him with a firearm, believed to be a shotgun.

The three men then left the area and the boy was taken to hospital with injuries.

Police have moved to reassure the public that it was an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.