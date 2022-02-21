VIDEO: Huge tree blown over by Storm Franklin smashes four cars at busy Northampton school
All four cars have been heavily damaged
A huge tree outside Northampton school has been blown to the ground by Storm Franklin, smashing four cars in the process.
The Chronicle and Echo was contacted at 1.30pm today (Monday, February 21) by a member of the public saying that a tree had fallen down at Northampton School for Boys in Billing Road.
This newspaper headed down to the scene at 2pm and saw the tree had landed on four cars in the school's front car park, which is believed to be for staff members. A Nissan Micra, Vauxhall Corsa, Chevrolet and a Toyota were all heavily damaged.
Groundsmen were also at the scene attempting to clear the site.
The school has been contacted for comment.
Weather watchers predicted yesterday that the county was set to experience more damaging gusts of up to 60mph and the Met Office issued a yellow alert.