VIDEO: Huge tree blown over by Storm Franklin smashes four cars at busy Northampton school

A huge tree outside Northampton school has been blown to the ground by Storm Franklin, smashing four cars in the process.

The Chronicle and Echo was contacted at 1.30pm today (Monday, February 21) by a member of the public saying that a tree had fallen down at Northampton School for Boys in Billing Road.

This newspaper headed down to the scene at 2pm and saw the tree had landed on four cars in the school's front car park, which is believed to be for staff members. A Nissan Micra, Vauxhall Corsa, Chevrolet and a Toyota were all heavily damaged.

The scene at Northampton School for Boys at 2pm on Monday (February 21)

Groundsmen were also at the scene attempting to clear the site.

The school has been contacted for comment.