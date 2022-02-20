Video: Firefighters called to blaze at industrial unit in Northampton town centre

Firefighters were called out to a blaze at an industrial unit in Northampton town centre in the early hours of this morning.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) tweeted at 5.30am this morning (Sunday, February 20) that they were tackling a fire in Connaught Street in the Mounts.

A NFRS tweeted: "We're currently dealing with a fire at an industrial unit in Connaught Street in Northampton town centre. Please keep doors and windows closed. Roads in the immediate area are closed and people are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the fire."

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Connaught Street at 5.30am on Sunday (February 20)

Northamptonshire Police were also called to the scene.