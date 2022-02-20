Video: Firefighters called to blaze at industrial unit in Northampton town centre
The fire happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday)
Firefighters were called out to a blaze at an industrial unit in Northampton town centre in the early hours of this morning.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) tweeted at 5.30am this morning (Sunday, February 20) that they were tackling a fire in Connaught Street in the Mounts.
A NFRS tweeted: "We're currently dealing with a fire at an industrial unit in Connaught Street in Northampton town centre. Please keep doors and windows closed. Roads in the immediate area are closed and people are asked to avoid the area while we deal with the fire."
Northamptonshire Police were also called to the scene.
A police spokesman tweeted at 5.30am: "Our colleagues at Northants Fire are currently dealing with a fire in the Mounts area of Northampton and are asking people in the surrounding area to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke. Local roads are closed so please avoid the area while the fire is dealt with."