VIDEO: Fire crews called to bin blaze and 'minor explosion' at block of flats in Northampton
‘The fire took hold quickly’
Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze and a 'minor explosion' at a block of flats in Northampton last night (Thursday).
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Camborne Close in Far Cotton shortly before 7.30pm last night.
NFRS said: "Three crews attended the scene and found that a bin had caught fire in a bin store, which was on the ground floor of a block of flats.
"Smoke was affecting all three floors of the building, and crews started tackling the fire with a hose reel jet. Fans were also used to clear smoke away from the stairwell.
"One person was led to safety from the flat by crews wearing breathing apparatus, while nearby flats that were affected by the smoke were also evacuated. Everyone was safely accounted for.
"Crews continued using jets to douse the flames and by 8.15pm the fire had been extinguished. NFRS left the scene at 8.30pm. The cause of the fire is currently unknown."
One resident said they could hear something 'not quite right' when walking home.
The resident said: “As I got closer I saw the start of the flames inside the bin storage cupboard and called the fire brigade. The fire took hold quickly and there was a minor explosion which made the flames worse, so I knocked on the windows of the front ground floor flats to make the residents aware and to tell them to leave. The front exit was blocked so they had to walk through the smoke to the back exit and around the building, by this time the firefighters had arrived and took control."