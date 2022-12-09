VIDEO: Fire crews called to bin blaze and 'minor explosion' at block of flats in Northampton

Fire crews were called to reports of a blaze and a 'minor explosion' at a block of flats in Northampton last night (Thursday).

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Camborne Close in Far Cotton shortly before 7.30pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NFRS said: "Three crews attended the scene and found that a bin had caught fire in a bin store, which was on the ground floor of a block of flats.

A bin store caught fire in Camborne Close, Far Cotton on Thursday night

"Smoke was affecting all three floors of the building, and crews started tackling the fire with a hose reel jet. Fans were also used to clear smoke away from the stairwell.

"One person was led to safety from the flat by crews wearing breathing apparatus, while nearby flats that were affected by the smoke were also evacuated. Everyone was safely accounted for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crews continued using jets to douse the flames and by 8.15pm the fire had been extinguished. NFRS left the scene at 8.30pm. The cause of the fire is currently unknown."

One resident said they could hear something 'not quite right' when walking home.

Advertisement Hide Ad