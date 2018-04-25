VIDEO: Demolition experts rip apart Northampton's glass Grosvenor Centre entrances

Demolition of the entrances to Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre started yesterday with machines bringing the glass canopies crashing to the ground.

Last year, Northampton Borough Council approved a planning bid by Metro Bank to open a new branch in the former Jane Norman store at 27 Abington Street.

Workers smash the entrances to Northampton's Grosvenor Centre as part of plans to make way for a Metro Bank branch.

In order to accommodate the new building, centre owners Legal & General agreed to demolish the green glass canopies covering the Abington Street entrance.

Metro Bank says the new branch will create 25 new jobs.

Cabinet member for community safety at the borough council, Councillor Anna King, watched the workers take the former centre frontage down yesterday.

She said: "It was sad to see it come down a bit. It was quite a nice feature and everyone recognises it.

"But I think they've got some good plans for that building."