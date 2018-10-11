Victim of Northampton shooting died of 'gunshot wound to the chest', coroner hears

An inquest into the death of a Northampton father-of-two who was shot dead in Upton was launched today.

Joshua Bains, 28, was found lying in a pool of blood in Webb Street, Upton, at about 9pm on October 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (October 11), an inquest into Joshua's death was opened by the senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember, which will run alongside the ongoing investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

A provisional cause of death has been listed as a gunshot wound to the chest.

Findings from the inquest will be presented on March 25 2019.

Police are yet to charge anyone with Joshua's murder.

On Tuesday (October 9), Lewis Carmody, 22, from Walmer Close, Upton, was charged with assisting an offender in connection with Joshua's murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded into custody.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries. A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action to be taken.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.