Van passenger, 19, killed in 5am collision with lorry on A14 near Kettering

Crash investigation work continued into the afternoon on the A14

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old passenger died in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A14 near Kettering in the early hours of Sunday (October 17).

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit revealed the male teenager was travelling in the front of a Volkswagen Crafter van when it was in collision with a white Volvo articulated lorry.

Fire crews from Northampton, Kettering and Rothwell used cutting gear to free the trapped van driver who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses, particularly any drivers with dashcam footage from the stretch between junction 11 at Cranford and junction 10 for Burton Latimer at around 4.50am yesterday.

Traffic officers closed a 12-mile stretch of the road westbound between Thrapston and Kettering for around eight hours with traffic diverted via the A45 and A6 until after 1pm.