Value-for-money bakery opens in former Northampton Oliver Adams shop

A long-serving supermarket manager is promising to beat the big high street names on value with his new bakery in Northampton.

Dad-of-two Philip Parkes opened the doors of Baguettes, Bakes and Cakes yesterday in the outlet formerly occupied by Oliver Adams, just two doors down from the Greggs in Mercers Row.

Owner Philip Parkes says he wants to beat Greggs in terms of quality and value for money.

But, unlike the building's previous occupants, Mr Parkes is determined his bakery won't be outdone by his big-name neighbours.

With rolls priced as low as £1.80 and two freshly baked sausage rolls for £1, the owner is hoping Baguettes, Bakes and Cakes will become a lunchtime staple in Northampton.

He said: "We offer the customers good quality food at good value for money.

"Our speciality is baguettes. We use a premium baguette, not just the cheap type of stuff you get elsewhere.

"And it's all baked downstairs here.

"Our aim is to be like Greggs, but cheaper and better."

The store is Mr Parkes' third opening in the space of just two years.

Having learned the bakery trade from his years as a general manager for the Morrison's supermarket chain, the Weston Favell resident, 36, decided to set up on his own in 2016.

He currently has an outlet on the lower mall of Weston Favell Shopping Centre and recently opened in Towcester's former Oliver Adams outlet.

"I have always wanted to work for myself and have a business of my own," he said.

"Making that jump was scary but I have no regrets. I really enjoy giving jobs to people here and I like being a small business.

"We are just trying to build a brand for the people of Northampton."

Two of Mr Parkes's six staff at the new outlet are former Oliver Adams employees, taken on after the longstanding Northampton firm went bust in 2017.

The Mercers Row store had continued under the name Oliver's for months after the company's collapse, but closed again in March this year.

Mr Parkes said customers were glad to see the ovens of an independent bakery firing again in Mercers Row.

He said: "The reaction form the people walking past has been good - they are glad to see it opening again."