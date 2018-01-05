UPDATE: Collision investigators looking into death of man found in River Nene near Northampton

Police have confirmed specialist officers are looking into what led to the body of a man being found last night in water near a Northampton caravan park.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were summoned to Cogenhoe after a 999 call from a member of the public.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning: “Emergency services were called to Cogenhoe Mill at about 10.20pm yesterday evening (Thursday, January 4). Sadly, the body of a man was found in the river.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Northamptonshire police spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon that a car was involved prior to the man's death and the force's serious collisions investigations unit is looking into the death.