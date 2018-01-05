Search

UPDATE: Collision investigators looking into death of man found in River Nene near Northampton

Police were called at about 10.30pm last night
Police have confirmed specialist officers are looking into what led to the body of a man being found last night in water near a Northampton caravan park.

Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were summoned to Cogenhoe after a 999 call from a member of the public.

A police spokeswoman confirmed this morning: “Emergency services were called to Cogenhoe Mill at about 10.20pm yesterday evening (Thursday, January 4). Sadly, the body of a man was found in the river.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A Northamptonshire police spokeswoman confirmed this afternoon that a car was involved prior to the man's death and the force's serious collisions investigations unit is looking into the death.