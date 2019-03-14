Up to an hour of delays on Northampton stretch of M1 after multiple collisions

One lane has been shut on the M1 southbound following a number of incidents earlier on this morning.

Highways East Midlands were reporting backlogged traffic and delays of up to 60 minutes while all emergency services attend the scene, between junction 15a and junction 15.

Earlier on this morning two lanes were shut by police but now lane two and three are open, with one remaining lane still shut.

Highways East Midlands are taking reports of multiple low speed collisions on the M1 south in the queues between junction 15a and junction 15.

Drivers are advised by Highways East Midlands to take an alternative route.