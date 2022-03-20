Up to 40 firefighters tackling major house blaze in Northampton
Six engines and aerial appliance, plus paramedics are on the scene
By Kevin Nicholls
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:16 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:18 pm
Around 40 Firefighters are dealing a "major" house blaze in Northampton on Sunday afternoon (March 20).
Six fire engines and an aerial appliance rushed to an address in Olden Road, Rectory Farm, at just after 2pm.
A statement from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue added that paramedics were also at the scene although there are not details on the extent of any injuries.