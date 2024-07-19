UON knowledge transfer partnership offers sustainable future with bioengineered skin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The future of lab grown skin is set to skyrocket thanks to an accelerated knowledge transfer partnership between the University of Northampton and 3D Bio-Tissues (3DBT).

The University of Northampton has partnered with 3DBT, a UK-based biotech startup, to produce ‘lab grown skin’ from cells for the development of an ethical and sustainable product, enabling the industry to meet the ever-increasing demand for environmentally and animal conscious leather products.

This 15-week project applies conventional leather processing technologies to advanced biomaterials provided by 3DBT.

The University’s Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Science and Project Lead, Dr Anne Lama said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to explore a new area of application, to be a part of it, and to work in close partnership with 3D Bio-Tissues to achieve this aim. Reflecting on the direction of this research, who knows – maybe one day we will see footwear, apparel, handbags, furniture, fashion, automotive and accessories made from bioengineered skins.”

Professor Will Wise, Dr Anne Lama and Associate Professor Andrew Ballantyne

This pioneering research is the brainchild of former UON Associate Professor of Leather Technology Dr Andrew Ballantyne, Senior R&D Scientist Emily Telford, and UON graduate Leather Technician Bethany Hudson. Through working collaboratively, the team have already started to see promising results.

This novel cultivated leather could provide greater sustainability and customer perception benefits to the leather industry whilst maintaining traditional processes at the core of leather manufacturing.

The University’s Professor of Leather Science, Will Wise adds: “This project has far-reaching scope which will allow us to understand more about the fundamentals of collagen modification as well as developing a new biomaterial for commercial use. It is fantastic to be a part of it, and to work in close partnership with 3D-Biotissues to achieve their goals.”

Senior R&D Scientist, Dr. Emily Telford adds: “We are really excited to be working with the University of Northampton to merge our innovative bioengineered skin with their vast knowledge of traditional leather processing techniques. We believe this initiative will address the growing demand for both conventional and alternative leathers as we strive for a more sustainable future.”

Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are a UK scheme to help businesses of all sizes develop using the knowledge and expertise of universities. There are around 800 active KTPs across the country, with up to 75% of the costs covered by Innovate UK.