Unsung heroes across the county to be honoured with Rose of Northamptonshire Awards
The awards recognise Northamptonshire's community heroes, those who go above and beyond for their neighbours. Local residents can submit their nomination by completing a short form on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website - https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/rose-of-northamptonshire-awards
This awards initiative is supported by Northamptonshire Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders Watson, who said: "I am really delighted to be launching the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards 2024. These awards were first conceived when we went into lockdown in 2020 as a way of recognising the contributions that so many people, individuals and groups made across the county at a real moment of need.
“This year, we are keen for you to put forward people in your communities, whether it’s because nothing happens in your village unless one person orchestrates it, or maybe it’s the person in your community who beavers away quietly to deliver a vital service. These people need to be recognised and we need to thank them; they are the champions of our society, and these awards give us the opportunity to celebrate everything they do.”
In 2023, 57 Northamptonshire residents received a Rose of Northamptonshire Award and this year, the Northamptonshire Community Foundation team is determined to grow this number.
Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We know that there are so many people across the county who deserve recognition for the volunteering activities they do to improve the lives of fellow residents in their local community, and it’s so important to celebrate our community champions. We’re thrilled to be working with the North and West Northamptonshire councils again this year to run the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards. Please do nominate the community heroes you know and help us to show our gratitude for the extraordinary support they provide to our county.”