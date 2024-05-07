Unsung heroes across the county to be honoured with Rose of Northamptonshire Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

26","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">The awards recognise Northamptonshire’s community heroes, those who go above and beyond for their neighbours. Local residents can submit their nomination by completing a short form on the Northamptonshire Community Foundation website - https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/rose-of-northamptonshire-awards

25","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">This awards initiative is supported by Northamptonshire Lord-Lieutenant James Saunders Watson, who said: “I am really delighted to be launching the Rose of Northamptonshire Awards 2024. These awards were first conceived when we went into lockdown in 2020 as a way of recognising the contributions that so many people, individuals and groups made across the county at a real moment of need.

“This year, we are keen for you to put forward people in your communities, whether it’s because nothing happens in your village unless one person orchestrates it, or maybe it’s the person in your community who beavers away quietly to deliver a vital service. These people need to be recognised and we need to thank them; they are the champions of our society, and these awards give us the opportunity to celebrate everything they do.”

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, awarded with Rose of Northamptonshire Awards in 2023

In 2023, 57 Northamptonshire residents received a Rose of Northamptonshire Award and this year, the Northamptonshire Community Foundation team is determined to grow this number.