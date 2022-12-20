University of Northampton occupational therapy graduate Rhys is a first-class credit to the profession

People who thought a disability would ruin one man’s shot at education have been proven wrong now he’s achieved a top class allied health degree.

Rhys Walden, who comes from Northampton, also has cerebral palsy a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and coordination, and first encountered occupational therapy after his Mum had a brain haemorrhage.

When she was discharged from hospital, the friendly ‘OT’ helped her adapt to getting the most out of life until she fully recovered. Rhys says: “Mum and Dad had adapted their garage years before to allow me to remain living at home with more room, but now they had the input of a professional occupational therapist when mum needed help. They supported mum with managing her daily routines and implemented adaptations in the home to help her engage in activities. She’s still at home and is now back working, but the ‘OT’s’ input in those early days was something that captured my attention.”

Rhys Walden and occupational therapy 'bed buttons'.

Rhys was a late bloomer for university, having had a knock-back after being told his disability meant he’d never be able to go into higher education. But Rhys is a man who is up for a challenge – and tackling it – after being bitten by the ‘OT bug’. He continues: “I’ve known of the UON course for some time as friends of mine are graduates, but academia was never my strong point. I was never predicted good grades; in fact, I was told at school and college to just do as well as I could.

“I have cerebral palsy hydrocephalus (a blockage in the brain) which means I have irregularities in my cerebral spinal fluid. Because of this, I had some brain damage as a child that left me with a mild learning disability, but I’ve never let that hold me back.

“My parents have been the driving force behind me my entire life. They taught me that, if things are a challenge, that it is really an opportunity in disguise with the potential for personal growth. University was always going to be on the table if I wanted it. And I wanted to become an occupational therapist with University of Northampton.”

And with that determination, Rhys was already on his way to studying for his dream profession. All that he needed were a few adjustments, as he explains: “Before starting the course, I had an assessment with the University’s ASSIST team. They helped sort out lots of things that would support my learning, such as installing specialist software on my laptop to record, transcribe and read out my classes. I’m an auditory learner and this way I could digest large chunks of information within half the time if I had tried to read it.

“I had unwavering, unparalleled support from UON staff, in Occupational Therapy and beyond and the other students. Even when the pandemic came about and I had to ‘shield’ for almost the whole of those two years, the teams here helped. If I phoned up and asked for book chapters to be scanned and sent to me, the library staff were more than happy to do that. My peers were understanding and supportive and were there if I needed to talk though something being taught. I’ve never experienced that level of dedication to my progression. I feel like I’m an entirely different adult to the one who started the degree.”

In recognition of his incredible work and progress, Rhys received the Sara Simons Award when he graduated with a First Class honours degree. Sara was practice lead for occupational therapy at the University of Northampton before her retirement in 2018 and the award recognises practice excellence and students who have overcome adversity.

He says: “When I first started my degree, I thought I’ll take each module as they come and if I fail, that’s fine, and I’ll just try again. But the first year went very well and then, somehow, the second one did…it all came together. It was a surprise to receive the award but a happy one – I knew something was going to be sprung on me, but not that! – but it symbolises and solidifies all the effort I put in.”

Rhys’ professional ambitions have now come full circle as he’s working with North Northamptonshire Council’s Community Occupational Therapy team. He concludes his story so far: “I wanted to work in community physical health (the team that supports people like me and my mum to live at home) before I started at the University so perhaps there’s some fate in my working in my field of choice. The Council’s service is hugely supportive of me and very open-minded about the benefits of having a practitioner who also happens to have a disability.

“I love the variety of the job, there’s never a dull day and no two people I support are ever the same. I feel privileged to work with people who are going through a difficult time. I’ve achieved more than I – or others – ever thought possible and hope to go on exceeding expectations, but now for my service users as well as myself and my family.”