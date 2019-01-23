Two week revamp sees popular St Giles Ale House re-open with new look

A traditional-style micro pub with an emphasis on real ales from around the county has re-opened its doors to the Northampton public after a two-week remodel.

Friends of St Giles Ale House boss, Terry Steers, have worked hard over the first two weeks of January to help re-decorate the pub, which first opened back in 2016.

The pub in St Giles Street has no TVs or music to promote the art of talking to one another.

The pub - which was was Terry's life-long dream - does not play music and instead endorses the art of conversation. Northampton pub-goers can chose from a selection of six real ales from around the county and a continental lager menu that changes every few weeks.

Terry now has plans to build a craft bar downstairs - using the brewing equipment from his late friend John Margetts at Hunsbury Craft Brewery - and install a small brewery to start brewing his own beer exclusively for sale in the ale house.

The craft bar, upon completion, will host eight rotating craft ales on a tap wall.

Plans are also in the pipeline to open a beer garden at the ale house before the summer and invest in some toilet facilities downstairs.

The micropub - which is home to a pub dog, Stella - officially opened its doors on in November 2016.

Terry, who has formed a new business Team Pubs Limited and has parted ways from his business partner, said: "Thanks to a massive valiant effort by a very good friend of mine Mark Odell who pretty much painted the entire pub single-handedly.

"My father and I gutted and totally reworked the beer cellar and other members of my family and friends chipped in to make this the ale house look as amazing as it does now."

Lager options at the ale house have changed slightly. The former antique shop premises has welcomed ABK Fels, a Bavarian pilsner from just outside Munich.

The watering-hole, which also serves wine and fruity cider, is open from Monday to Saturday 12 noon to 11 pm and closes Sunday at the earlier time of 10.30pm.