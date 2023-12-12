News you can trust since 1931
Two vehicle collision on main road in and out of Northampton causes rush hour delays

The road was closed for two hours
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:07 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 09:07 GMT
A two vehicle collision on a main road in and out of Northampton caused rush hour delays.

The incident happened on the A428 crossroads for East Haddon and Great Brington at around 4.30pm on Monday (December 11).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This involved two vehicles – a red Fiat 500 and a grey Ford Focus.

"Both cars needed to be recovered. There were no reported injuries apart from bruised ribs.”

The spokeswoman added that the road reopened at around 7.10pm.

