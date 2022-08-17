Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters rescued a man in his 30s from a blazing three-storey block of Northampton flats in the early hours of Tuesday (August 16).

Another resident in his 60s was also taken to hospital while others were evacuated from the former factory in Gray Street, in the town’s historic Boot ’n Shoe Quarter at just before 4am.

Up to five teams of firefighters spent around four hours bringing the blaze under control.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the former boot and shoe factory in Gray Street, Northampton, at 4am on Tuesday

Crews from The Mounts arrived within six minutes of a 999 call to the 129-year-old Grade II listed building.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Despite thick smoke making visibility extremely difficult, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus managed to locate a man in his 30s.

“He was carried down stairs and out of the building to safety.

“Another man in his 60s managed to escape from the building by himself. Both men were taken to hospital.

“Other occupants were rehoused while three people were evacuated from a neighbouring property.”

Investigation work into the cause of the fire is still going on with police and fire working together, but it is being treated as an isolated incident.

■ Also on Tuesday, firefighters dealt with a small blaze in Arbour Court, in the Lumbertubs district of town, believed to have started when a pan was left unattended on a hob.