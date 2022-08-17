Two taken to hospital after 4am flat blaze at converted Northampton Boot ’n Shoe Quarter factory
Firefighters rescue one man and evacuate others from Grade II listed flats
Firefighters rescued a man in his 30s from a blazing three-storey block of Northampton flats in the early hours of Tuesday (August 16).
Another resident in his 60s was also taken to hospital while others were evacuated from the former factory in Gray Street, in the town’s historic Boot ’n Shoe Quarter at just before 4am.
Up to five teams of firefighters spent around four hours bringing the blaze under control.
Crews from The Mounts arrived within six minutes of a 999 call to the 129-year-old Grade II listed building.
A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Despite thick smoke making visibility extremely difficult, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus managed to locate a man in his 30s.
“He was carried down stairs and out of the building to safety.
“Another man in his 60s managed to escape from the building by himself. Both men were taken to hospital.
“Other occupants were rehoused while three people were evacuated from a neighbouring property.”
Investigation work into the cause of the fire is still going on with police and fire working together, but it is being treated as an isolated incident.
■ Also on Tuesday, firefighters dealt with a small blaze in Arbour Court, in the Lumbertubs district of town, believed to have started when a pan was left unattended on a hob.
Crews were called when a concerned neighbour dialled 999 after hearing a smoke alarm and investigated — and found no-one was at home.