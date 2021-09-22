Two seriously injured in three-vehicle smash on A509 near Wellingbrough
Road remains closed both ways at Wollaston
Police have confirmed at least two people were seriously in a three-vehicle smash near Wellingborough on Wednesday morning (September 22).
The A509 remains closed both ways for investigation work and recovery following the crash at the junction with York Road, Wollaston, at 5.50am.
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as the A509 is expected to be shut between Little Irchester and the Wollaston roundabout for some time.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed a white Ford Transit, a white Hyundai IX35 and a grey Mercedes C220 were all involved.