Police have rescued two ponies running close to the M1 this morning (Tuesday).

The animals were found loose near the southbound M1 junction 15a slip road in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 29).

Police have rescued the two ponies who are now in their care.

A spokesman for the force said: "Anyone who believes the ponies are theirs, or has information about who they belong to, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 18000470473."