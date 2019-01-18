Two people seriously injured after three-car crash in Daventry district village

Two passengers suffered serious injuries after a three-car crash in a Daventry district village this morning.

Shortly after 8am on Friday, January 18, a black Hyundai, a red Vauxhall Corsa and a white Peugeot flatbed were in collision in Guilsborough Road, West Haddon.

Two people in the Vauxhall were seriously injured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is also requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.