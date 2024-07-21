Two people die after A45 crash with third suffering 'life threatening injuries’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have died following a crash on the A45 between Raunds and the A14 junction.

Police say they are investigating yesterday’s (Saturday, July 20) collision which would have happened at a ‘busy’ time, and are now appealing for witnesses to get in touch with them.

A blue Ford Fiesta and a grey Ford Puma collided at at about 11.45am on the national speed-limit road between the junction for Raunds and the A14 at Thrapston.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a man sadly died at the scene and a woman sadly later died in hospital.

The accident happened between Raunds and Thrapston on the A45. File image: Google

A second woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the collision and remains in hospital today (Sunday, July 21).

The A45 would have been busy at the time of the incident and investigators are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash-cam footage of it or of either vehicle beforehand to get in touch.

Anyone with information, including dash-cam, is asked to call the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615, email [email protected] or call or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

You should quote incident number 24000430453 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.