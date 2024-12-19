Two nurses and a midwife from Northampton General Hospital receive DAISY Awards

Two nurses and a midwife from Northampton General Hospital have received DAISY Awards for the way they have supported patients and families with difficult issues.

Midwife, Luisa Franklin, Paediatric Haematology Staff Nurse, Claire Stockley, and Emergency Department Staff Nurse, Kerry Marriott, were nominated by grateful families.

Luisa was nominated by Stuart Latarache whose baby daughter Esme’s heart rate had dropped while his wife was in labour.

He wrote: “Then, at around 2pm, she very calmly looked at the monitors and said "Stuart, can you just stand up and press that emergency button for me please?" I didn't stop to think, I just did as she said.

“There was no sign of worry or alarm in her voice, and while I was pressing the button she immediately put all her attention to my wife Genevieve, giving her eye contact and a hand to hold while explaining our daughter's heart rate had dropped and whilst it had picked up again she wanted to get the consultants in. “

His wife then went for an emergency caesarean section with a good outcome.

He wrote: “What could have been an incredibly stressful day turned into one of the most memorable for all the right reasons and this is in no small part to Luisa and the rest of the team. I know Luisa and the others will think nothing of what they did, it's just part of the job, but thanks to her we never once felt like we were in the dark or had anything undue to worry about, just allowing us to focus on finally being able to meet our daughter, Esmé.”

Claire was nominated by Vivian Oheneba who has a son with sickle cell disease and for the way she went above and beyond to support her and her son across multiple agencies.

Claire Stockley was nominated by Vivian Oheneba.

Vivian wrote: “Please I want you all to help me appreciate Claire. She has been very supportive and helpful in my situation ever since she started working with us. She does a lot behind the scenes, and I can go on and on with her help and support for us. She would call every single day to check how we were doing after surgery; tell me the kind of questions I should ask the doctors when they come around for check-up. When we got discharged, she also organised a taxi to pick us from Leicester hospital back to our home. For me she is my guardian angel in this journey, and I can’t thank her enough. Thank you, Claire, for all you do for us. “

Kerry was nominated by Vicki Gibson who wrote:

“We arrived at Children’s A&E with our seven-week-old baby boy; Reilly who we had rushed in. Kerry met us in resus and was so caring, reassuring, and supportive. She explained everything that was happening and was very empathetic - just what we needed in a very scary situation. It was quickly apparent that Reilly needed surgery on his bowel, and we would be transferred to Leicester Royal Infirmary for that procedure. Kerry without any hesitation at all arranged to accompany us even though it meant her staying way past the end of her shift when she had plans with family that evening. Kerry is a credit to NGH, and the nursing profession and we are incredibly grateful she was on duty that day. Thank you!”

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that nurses and midwives provide every day.

Interim Director of Nursing Jo Smith said: “Luisa, Claire and Kelly have all demonstrated their sensitivity, compassion and dedication to their jobs in looking after the families who needed their support.

“They have all gone above and beyond what would be expected for those patients and their families and they are worthy winners of DAISY Awards.”

Each DAISY winner receives a certificate, a pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

To nominate someone for a DAISY Award go to: https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/DAISY-awards.aspx