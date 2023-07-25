Two Northamptonshire companies join forces to launch ‘Web & Words’ partnership

The duo behind Pilkington Communications, a leading PR and digital marketing company, and Poppy Design Studio, a renowned expert in WordPress website design and development, have unveiled ‘Web & Words’ - a service which is bringing website design and website copywriting under one roof.

Delapré Abbey based Pilkington Communications, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has established itself as a trusted authority in PR, digital marketing, and strategic copywriting.

With a decade of industry experience, the company has a proven track record of creating compelling content and implementing effective strategies to drive business growth.

Marie Baker and Jessica Pilkington

Jessica Pilkington, Director of Pilkington Communications, said: "By combining our expertise in copywriting and marketing strategy with Poppy Design Studio's mastery of WordPress website design, our clients will benefit from a seamless end-to-end solution.

"You will no longer need to go to two companies to get design and words. Instead, by bringing our expertise together, we are making the commissioning of a new website, something that can be a daunting process, into a seamless, effective and even rewarding one.

“This partnership will provide our clients with a holistic approach to website development, one in which strategic messaging and captivating design will expertly come together. We are confident that ‘Web & Words’ will meet the needs of businesses and organisations looking to make an impact in the digital space."

Poppy Design Studio brings to the table its exceptional proficiency in WordPress website design and development. With a keen eye for aesthetics and a focus on user experience, Poppy Design Studio specialises in creating visually stunning, functional and SEO optimised websites.

As part of this collaboration, they will work closely with clients to design and build websites that reflect their unique brand identity and meet their specific requirements.

Marie Baker, Director of Poppy Design Studio, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Pilkington Communications and bring together our expertise in WordPress website design and development.

"Our ‘Web & Words’ collaboration will provide clients with a comprehensive solution to establish a strong online presence. By combining captivating design with excellent copywriting, we will create websites that not only look impressive but also effectively communicating our clients’ brand messages."

‘Web & Words’ will enable clients to both launch new websites and refresh existing ones to stay ahead in today's digital landscape.