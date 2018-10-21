Two Northampton men charged with murder of Joshua Bains

Two Northampton men have tonight (Saturday, October 20) been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Joshua Bains.

Mr Bains, from Northampton, died after being shot with a firearm during an incident in Webb Drive, Upton, at about 9pm on October 4.

Jerome Smikle, aged 27, and 25-year-old Kayongo Shuleko, both of St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton, were arrested following a police operation in Dunster Road, The Mounts, on Friday night.

They will both appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

During last night’s police operation, officers also arrested a 61-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was later released under investigation.

DCI Ally White, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, said: “We are still appealing for witnesses to the incident on October 4 in Upton and, in addition, we are seeking information from the public who may have seen the drivers of a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Focus acting suspiciously in the village of Norton, near Daventry, shortly afterwards.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”

A 22-year-old Northampton man, Lewis Carmody, was remanded in custody on October 10, charged with assisting an offender, in connection with the murder of Mr Bains.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.