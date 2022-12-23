Two miles of congestion after crash on A14 near Kettering
There are delays this morning
There are two miles of congestion on the A14 near Kettering this morning after a crash.
Police were called to the westbound stretch between Junction 9 and Junction 8 after the incident at 9.50am, which a spokesman said involved a car and a lorry.
An ambulance has been called to the scene but the injuries suffered by those involved are unknown at this stage.
Two lanes of three are currently closed with two miles of congestion on the approach.
National Highways say this is causing delays of 20 minutes above usual journey times.