Two lanes closed on M1 southbound near Northampton due to overturned car

A car has overturned on the M1 southbound.

A car overturned on the M1 southbound earlier this afternoon (June 24) so two lanes have been closed.

The smash took place just after J15 A45 (Northampton) and involved a Mitsubishi Shogun and Nissan Juke - the latter is the car that overturned in the collision. There is congestion after the J15A turn-off for Towcester / Northampton Services both northbound and southbound due to onlookers and roadworks.

Highways England reported at around 2.30pm that traffic officers are on their way to the area. Police and paramedics were in attendance but no serious injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "This incident is currently causing approximately 5.7 miles of congestion on the M1 southbound between J16 and J14 adding at least 60 minutes to normal journey times.

"Please plan ahead if travelling or planning to travel this afternoon."