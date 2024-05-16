Two injured after lorry overturns on A45 near to A14 junction at Thrapston
Emergency services were called at 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) following a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A45.
The collision took place near to the roundabout junction with the A14 near Thrapston.
A police spokesman said: “For reasons not known, a Scania lorry has become unstable as it’s approached the roundabout and tipped on its side, clipping the bonnet of a white Mercedes car travelling in the opposite direction.
"The driver of the lorry – a 44-year-old man from Northampton - has sustained slight injuries.
"The 29-year-old driver of the car from Lincolnshire has also sustained slight injuries.”
