Two injured after lorry overturns on A45 near to A14 junction at Thrapston

Two drivers were injured after a lorry overturned on the A45 yesterday.

Emergency services were called at 4.35pm yesterday (Wednesday) following a two-vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A45.

The collision took place near to the roundabout junction with the A14 near Thrapston.

A police spokesman said: “For reasons not known, a Scania lorry has become unstable as it’s approached the roundabout and tipped on its side, clipping the bonnet of a white Mercedes car travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver of the lorry – a 44-year-old man from Northampton - has sustained slight injuries.