Two facing charges including wounding with intent after Kettering incident

Two people have been charged with violence offences as part of Operation Viper, the force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.

The 33-year-old and 16-year-old, have both been charged with three counts of robbery, wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a bladed article.

They were arrested following an incident in Field Street, Kettering, on Monday (July 30).

Two women were also arrested as part of the investigation on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Sheldon Helsdown, 33, of Sackville Street, Kettering, and the 16-year-old boy from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) and were remanded into custody.