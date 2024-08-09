Two drivers killed in A43 crash between Corby and Stamford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two drivers – a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s - have died following a crash on the A43 between Corby and Stamford.

The collision took place on a stretch of road near Bulwick yesterday (Thursday, August 8) at about 11.45am between the drivers of a silver Skoda Roomster car and a blue Mazda CX5 car.

Northamptonshire Police officers have appealed for witnesses to help with their investigations.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the Skoda – a woman in her 60s – and the driver of the Mazda – a man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene.

The scene of the double fatal on the A43 near Bulwick/UGC

“A woman in her 40s travelling in the Skoda was airlifted to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries along with two children.

“Three passengers travelling in the Mazda – a woman in her 60s and two teenage women – were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit believe the A43 would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called at 11:50am yesterday (August 8) to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Red Lodge Road, Bulwick.

“Two crews from Corby and a crew from Kettering and Mereway attended and extracted three casualties from the vehicles and assisted with first aid alongside the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“Crews remained on the scene until just after 5pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting 24000471503.

The stretch of the A43 north of Corby has seen several collisions this year including another fatal crash in March involving car and HGV.