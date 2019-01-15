Two days of snow forecast for Northamptonshire next week

Long range forecasters are predicting snowfall in Northamptonshire on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Temperatures across the county are currently sitting at a mild 10 degrees today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednedsay) ahead of a cold snap set to kick later this week.

Snow has been forecast for Northamptonshire next week

On Thursday temperatures will plummet to around 3 degrees during the day and below freezing overnight.

Forecasters are predicting that on Monday night next week sleet will kick in at around 8pm and light snow is forecast the next morning for around four hours.

Snow is also forecast between 7 and 11am on Wednesday January 23.

The Met Office UK outlook for next week says: "Overnight frost and freezing fog patches are likely overnight into Monday. Cold weather is likely to continue through mid-week, remaining unsettled and at times windy with fronts spreading southeast across the UK bringing rain, sleet and snow."

Cold conditions are likely to remain until the end of January with interspersed wintry showers.