Twins to donate their hair to The Little Princess Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aurora and Khalessi have made a wonderful decision to donate their beautiful long hair to The Little Princess Trust, they will be cutting their hair up to their shoulders.

The big chop will be on 17th November 2023 4pm at Shape Upz in Briar Hill and the amazing Samantha Parry has kindly agreed to help them

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora and Khalessi have set up a donation page to see if they could also get as many sponsors as they can to help make the wigs from their hair. If anyone can sponsor them on this amazing gesture they would really appreciate it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khalessi and Aurora

The girls are very excited and can't wait to cut their hair and to hopefully help any young children who are going through an emotional time by providing their hair and hope to make them feel like princesses.

Their just giving page is