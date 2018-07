Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Merestone Road, Corby.

The incident happened between 10.30pm on Monday (July 23) and 7am today (Tuesday) when the offender/s gained entry into the property and stole a 49inch TV and Nintendo console.

An Amazon Fire Stick was inserted into the TV at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.