Tributes left for Northampton mum at spot where she used to sit

A mum who died while sleeping rough in Northampton has been remembered with bouquets and cards.

The items were left where 38-year-old Jerica used to sit, outside the former NatWest Bank in St James Road.

The spot is where passersby and friends would stop to talk to her and where they would bring her food.

In the days since news of her death broke, 15 bunches of flowers and several cards and ornaments have been left.

Among the touching messages, a card read: "Heaven claimed an angel. Not once did you ask why or moan. Such a beautiful lady inside and out, such a contagious smile. We only knew you for a short time but my heart is broken."

Another read: "You can breathe easy now, babe. Miss you already."

And another said: "I'm going to feel your loss so much. Hope things are better for you now."