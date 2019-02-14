Trial date set at Birmingham Crown Court for Upton murder case

Two men are set to stand trial over the death of Joshua Bains, who died in Northampton last October.

Jerome Smikle, aged 27, of St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton, and Kayongo Shuleko, aged 25, of Cornwallis Avenue, Edmonton, north London, are both accused of murdering Mr Bains, aged 28, who died after being shot in Webb Drive on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

A third man, Lewis James Carmody, aged 22, of Walmer Close, Upton, is accused of assisting an offender.

All three defendants entered not guilty pleas at a pre-trial hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, February 8, and were remanded in custody.

A cause of death has been given as a gunshot wound to the chest.

The case was adjourned for trial at Birmingham Crown Court starting May 1, 2019.