Tree harvesting volunteers celebrate successful first event
The Wombles roamed the wood collecting up old plastic tree guards, while the other volunteers carefully dug up trees. The species harvested included Oak, Hazel, Dogwood, Spindle, Hawthorn, Elder and Cherry. The trees chosen for harvesting would otherwise have been cut down to avoid power lines or footpaths, or been slowly choked out by more mature trees.
The event organiser, Northampton resident Mick Lorkins, said:
“A very big thank you to everyone that turned up to harvest trees at Martin Moore Wood, and to the Wombles for removing masses of tree shields.
Anyone can organise a tree harvest using the More Trees Now website and methodology as long as they have the permission of the landowner, and give away the trees for free, so please share the idea.
The harvesting season ends in February as the trees start to wake up and grow for spring. We are looking at possible sites for another harvesting event in late autumn 2024.”
Some of the trees were collected on Saturday by a local not-for-profit co-operative, South Court Environmental. The rest are stored in a 'tree hub' at Martin Moore Wood – anyone wanting trees for a non-profit tree-planting project is asked to register on the 'MoreTreesNow' website to come to the Handout Day on Saturday 3 February. There are lots of small oak saplings available, plus some larger trees of mixed species.