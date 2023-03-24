News you can trust since 1931
Travis Perkins staff at Northampton head office raise money for inspirational colleague's son

‘The walk will be completing this on the 20th May and are hoping to help raise £10,000 to directly support ward 27’

By Brett JacksonContributor
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT- 1 min read

A group of 30 workers from Travis Perkins head office in Northampton, have decided to raise money to support one of their colleagues who on August 4th 2022 were told that Luke (aka Baby Luke / Luke Skywalker Griffin) their youngest son, aged 23 months had T Cell, ALL - Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia. diagnosed with Leukemia last year.

Luke is getting looked after by what he call his 'ladies' who are amazing NHS workers on ward 27 of the Leicester royal infirmary children's hospital.

So the group of Travis perkins colleagues will be walking from their head office in Northampton to the leicester royal infirmary hospital some 36 miles - The walk will be completing this on the 20th May and are hoping to help raise £10,000 to directly support ward 27.

Luke Griffin
