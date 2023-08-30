Travis Perkins colleagues raise £7k in mixed netball tournament for Macmillan

The tournament took place at Kings High School in Warwick and it raised almost £8,000 for Macmillan. The charity provides practical, financial and emotional support to those living with cancer in the UK, a topic close to Annabel and her colleagues.

The event was new to Travis Perkins and the mixed netball format was chosen with inclusivity in mind, to give all colleagues across the group and suppliers an opportunity to join in and also offer something new to the industry. The day included 64 x eight minute matches leading up to two semi-finals and then a final. The winning team that lifted the trophy was the ‘Lets Get Pivotal’ team, comprised of colleagues from Travis Perkins Safety and BSS. The runners-up were the ‘Green and Goal Diggers.’ which consisted of colleagues from TP Hire Commercial alongside marketing and compliance.

Annabel, who alongside organising the tournament, also captained the ‘Green and Goal Diggers’ said:

Travis Perkins Mixed Netball Team

“We’re so proud that so many people took the time out to support Macmillan. It was really important that it was a mixed netball tournament as we wanted to do something that reflects our values of diversity and inclusion at Travis Perkins. We want to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and helped us to reach our goal and we think some new netball fans have been created too which is a bonus.”

Sharon Cottam, Partnership Manager for Travis Perkins at Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We cannot thank Annabel and the team enough for organising such a brilliant event. It has taken months of planning, and we are delighted it was such a success. Everyone absolutely threw themselves into it, the team spirit on the day was fantastic.

It costs £33 to fund a Macmillan Nurse for one hour, the incredible amount raised by this tournament could fund 242 nursing hours helping to provide emotional, practical, and financial support where it is needed most. I cannot thank you enough, it was certainly one of my highlights of 2023.”

If you would like to donate, please visit the JustGiving page here.

Since the launch of their partnership back in 2015 Travis Perkins and Benchmarx have raised over £4.2million for Macmillan.