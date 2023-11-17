Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints partner for 10th Christmas toy and hamper collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Travis Perkins, the UK’s leading distributor of building materials, is teaming up with Northampton Saints and the Northampton Saints Foundation for its tenth Christmas Toy Collection. The annual collection aims to support young people in care and families in need and will see supporters, customers and colleagues spend up to £10 on a new toy, gift, or hamper product and put them in a festive Christmas bag.

Donations can be made at the Saints’ match against the Harlequins on Friday 24th of November at multiple points at Franklin’s Gardens leading up to the game. There will also be a Travis Perkins truck accepting donations next to the statue in front of the club’s reception, as well as Travis Perkins collection points around the village and cinch stadium.Toys and other items can be dropped off at a number of locations including the reception of the Primary Distribution Hub in Blackmills, Harvey Reeves Road branch and at the Northampton Saints reception or shop, ahead of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the campaign first launched in 2013, thousands of young people have benefited from the generous support from Travis Perkins’ colleagues and Northampton Saints supporters. The rugby club and builders merchants estimate the campaign has made thousands of donations since the collection began. Due to the success of this initiative over the last ten years, Travis Perkins branches across the UK will also be participating in their own toy collections to raise money for their chosen charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travis Perkins Toy Collection

Travis Perkins’ Managing Director, James MacKenzie comments on the initiative: “It’s no doubt that the cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on everyone and, for many, Christmas can be a very difficult time. With this community initiative, we hope to brighten the festive season for thousands of young people in care and families in need across Northamptonshire. So we're calling on everyone who is in a position to support, to help make this great community initiative a success and Christmas a little more cheerful for young people and families in need this year.”