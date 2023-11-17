Travis Perkins and Northampton Saints partner for 10th Christmas toy and hamper collection
Travis Perkins, the UK’s leading distributor of building materials, is teaming up with Northampton Saints and the Northampton Saints Foundation for its tenth Christmas Toy Collection. The annual collection aims to support young people in care and families in need and will see supporters, customers and colleagues spend up to £10 on a new toy, gift, or hamper product and put them in a festive Christmas bag.
Donations can be made at the Saints’ match against the Harlequins on Friday 24th of November at multiple points at Franklin’s Gardens leading up to the game. There will also be a Travis Perkins truck accepting donations next to the statue in front of the club’s reception, as well as Travis Perkins collection points around the village and cinch stadium.Toys and other items can be dropped off at a number of locations including the reception of the Primary Distribution Hub in Blackmills, Harvey Reeves Road branch and at the Northampton Saints reception or shop, ahead of the fixture.
Since the campaign first launched in 2013, thousands of young people have benefited from the generous support from Travis Perkins’ colleagues and Northampton Saints supporters. The rugby club and builders merchants estimate the campaign has made thousands of donations since the collection began. Due to the success of this initiative over the last ten years, Travis Perkins branches across the UK will also be participating in their own toy collections to raise money for their chosen charities.
Travis Perkins’ Managing Director, James MacKenzie comments on the initiative: “It’s no doubt that the cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on everyone and, for many, Christmas can be a very difficult time. With this community initiative, we hope to brighten the festive season for thousands of young people in care and families in need across Northamptonshire. So we're calling on everyone who is in a position to support, to help make this great community initiative a success and Christmas a little more cheerful for young people and families in need this year.”
Northampton Saints Rugby Football Club, Commercial Partnerships Director, Ulundi Makhanya says: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Travis Perkins again for the Big Toy and Hamper Collection, in what has been an amazing ten years of delivering this partnership together. This time of year can be particularly challenging for families and young people and that’s why initiatives like these are hugely important. Every year, I’m incredibly grateful for the generosity of all the supporters and the hundreds of people who bring along their donations; we couldn’t do this without you all!”