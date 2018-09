An encampment of around a dozen caravans arrived in Daventry Country Park yesterday.

Pictures show a queue of traffic along Northern Way up to the Welton Road roundabout at 6pm yesterday.

The queue continued around the roundabout

The travellers arrived on the day Conservative MPs warned the government of "real anger" if it failed to tackle illegal sites.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: "An unauthorised encampment in Daventry Country Park is being assessed by the Countywide Traveller Unit."