Wovley job! Motorists left confused by spelling error on new road sign in Rugby borough

"We apologise to residents for the mistake.”
Lucie Green
Lucie Green
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:46 GMT
Motorists travelling to a village in the Rugby borough have been left confused by a spelling error.

Staff from National Highways upgrading signals on the A5 wrongly labelled the village of Wolvey as ‘Wovley’.

The picture drew lots of attention after it was posted on Hinckley Spotted’s Facebook page.

The 'Wovley' sign is being corrected by National Highways. Picture: Hinckley Spotted.The 'Wovley' sign is being corrected by National Highways. Picture: Hinckley Spotted.
The 'Wovley' sign is being corrected by National Highways. Picture: Hinckley Spotted.

Some people suggested the painted A5S looked like a rude word.

“Everyone is complaining that they’ve spelled Wolvey wrong but nobody has noticed it now says Wovley A**,” the photographer said.

National Highways Project Manager Adrian Franklin said: “As soon as the error was brought to our attention we contacted our contractors and will correct the spelling as soon as possible.

"We are reviewing our processes to see how this happened and apologise to residents for the mistake.”

