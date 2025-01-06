Works on major road in and out of Northampton POSTPONED due to forecasted cold weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Overnight works on a major road in and out of Northampton have been postponed.

The A4500 between the Sixfields roundabout at Upton and the Kislingbury roundabout, in both directions, was supposed to be closed this week, with ‘delays expected,’ according to signage.

The two-mile stretch of road was to close overnight from Monday (January 6) to Saturday (January 11) between 8pm and 6am for carriageway resurfacing, ironwork, road marking, and anti-skid works.

However, West Northants Council’s (WNC) Highways department has said the works have been postponed due to cold temperatures forecasted this week.

A Highways spokesman said: “Due to the cold temperatures forecasted overnight next week, 6-10 January 2025, a decision has been made to postpone the surfacing works on the east bound carriageway of the A4500 Weedon Road in West #Northamptonshire.

“Freezing temperatures can lead to technical issues with resurfacing. The ground temperatures are usually 2-3 degrees lower than the air temperature and our weather reports are forecasting ground temperatures of between minus 3 and minus 7 next week.

“We are working with our contractors to agree a revised programme and will update you as soon as this has been confirmed.”

WNC has been contacted for further comment.