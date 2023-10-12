Witness appeal after two-vehicle crash on A6 bypass at Desborough
Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a crash on the A6 bypass at Desborough between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Wednesday (October 11).
Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particularly those with dash-cam footage of the collision near Arthingworth Road bridge, involving the driver of a white Seat Leon and driver of a black VW Golf.
A police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, both cars left the carriageway.
"Fortunately, neither driver sustained serious injuries.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000633793 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.