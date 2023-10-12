News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Witness appeal after two-vehicle crash on A6 bypass at Desborough

Both vehicles left the carriageway as a result of the collision
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a crash on the A6 bypass at Desborough between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Wednesday (October 11).

Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particularly those with dash-cam footage of the collision near Arthingworth Road bridge, involving the driver of a white Seat Leon and driver of a black VW Golf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, both cars left the carriageway.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crashPolice are appealing for witnesses to the crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash
Most Popular

"Fortunately, neither driver sustained serious injuries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000633793 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

Related topics:SeatNorthamptonshire Police