Why your commute to and from busy Northampton industrial estate could be taking longer

Commuters who travel to and from a busy Northampton industrial estate may have noticed their journeys taking longer than usual recently - here’s why...

Roadworks are currently ongoing in Caswell Road on Brackmills Industrial Estate, with two-way temporary traffic lights in place.

The works, which relate to gas supply, started on Monday September 8 and are being completed by National Grid. Part of the road on the carriageway going towards the roundabout with Gowerton Road is dug up and fenced off, meaning vehicles are unable to travel on that side of the road.

Although traffic seems to be coping well during office hours, traffic has been queuing during morning and evening rush hours, causing delays for commuters.

The last couple of days have seen queuing traffic in Gowerton Road, back to the roundabout with Landimore Road, as motorists travel towards the A45.

Queues were also seen in Rhosili Road due to a backlog of drivers waiting at the temporary traffic lights. The backlog has also been seen in the section of Caswell Road, which links to the A45 westbound exit slip road.

According to OneNetwork – the widely-used platform to monitor traffic disruptions – works are due to be complete by Tuesday September 16.