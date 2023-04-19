Why there were rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton and at Brackmills

A collision on the A45 caused severe delays in and around Northampton during rush hour on Tuesday evening (April 18).

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway shortly after 4.40pm between Brackmills and Mereway.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a damage only road traffic collision between an HGV and a Fiat 500. It occurred shortly after 4.40pm on the A45 westbound carriageway between Brackmills and Mereway.

There were long delays on the A45 during rush hour on Tuesday (April 18).

"The road was cleared by 5.20pm.”