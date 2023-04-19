News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
56 minutes ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
59 minutes ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
1 hour ago What time is PMQs on today?
1 hour ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
2 hours ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2

Why there were rush hour delays on the A45 in Northampton and at Brackmills

A lorry and a Fiat 500 collided, but thankfully nobody was hurt

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

A collision on the A45 caused severe delays in and around Northampton during rush hour on Tuesday evening (April 18).

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway shortly after 4.40pm between Brackmills and Mereway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This was a damage only road traffic collision between an HGV and a Fiat 500. It occurred shortly after 4.40pm on the A45 westbound carriageway between Brackmills and Mereway.

There were long delays on the A45 during rush hour on Tuesday (April 18).There were long delays on the A45 during rush hour on Tuesday (April 18).
There were long delays on the A45 during rush hour on Tuesday (April 18).
Most Popular

"The road was cleared by 5.20pm.”

The incident caused long delays on both carriageways of the A45 and into the industrial estate.

Related topics:A45NorthamptonNorthamptonshire PoliceHGV